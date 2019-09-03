HFD crews battling structure blaze that sparked brush fire in Waialua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a blaze that spread to multiple structures and even sparked a brush fire in Waialua early Tuesday.
HFD said the call came in around 2:45 a.m. on Waialua Beach Road.
More than 35 personnel arrived on scene about 15 minutes later.
According to HFD Capt. Scott Seguirant, the brush fire appeared to be under control, but firefighters are still working to contain the structure fires.
Authorities have shut down Waialua Beach Road, between Cane Haul Road and Haleiwa Road.
This story will be updated.
