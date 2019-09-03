Health Dept. confirms 1 case of measles in Hawaii resident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials confirmed Tuesday that there was one case of measles reported in a Hawaii resident who got sick while traveling in another state.
Officials did not provide any other details such as where or when that resident contracted the highly-infectious disease.
The Centers for Disease Control said so far this year, there have been 1,234 cases of measles in 31 states.
“Because CDC reports cases based on their area of residence, the individual is counted as a Hawaii case even though they contracted the disease in another state,” the state Department of Health said, in an emailed statement. “If DOH had any reported measles case that was locally transmitted, we would announce the information immediately.”
This is the greatest number of cases in the U.S. since 1992, the CDC said.
According to the CDC, more than 75% of cases this year have been linked to outbreaks in New York. But health officials on Tuesday declared the New York City outbreak has ended.
Signs and symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.
Health officials stress that measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella — or MMR — vaccine.
The CDC said measles is more likely to spread in communities where groups of people are unvaccinated.
