Forecast: Still warm, but not quite as humid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of moisture that brought muggy weather over the weekend is moving to the west away from the state, which is bringing down dew points and making for slightly more comfortable conditions. However, the late summer heat is still continuing with highs forecast in the lower 90s for the next several days. Trade winds will be increasing, becoming breezy by the weekend, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and morning hours.