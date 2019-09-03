Forecast: Still warm, but not quite as humid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of moisture that brought muggy weather over the weekend is moving to the west away from the state, which is bringing down dew points and making for slightly more comfortable conditions. However, the late summer heat is still continuing with highs forecast in the lower 90s for the next several days. Trade winds will be increasing, becoming breezy by the weekend, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and morning hours.
In surf, a small north-northwest swell is expected to fill in overnight and peak Tuesday before lowering slowly Wednesday and Thursday. Small southerly swells will also be rolling in, with a slightly larger swell Friday through Sunday. The trade winds will continue to produce choppy short-period surf for east-facing shores.
