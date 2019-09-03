False police report at center of new retaliation allegations against prosecutor’s office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new claim of retaliation by the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has surfaced.
The latest comes from an employee who says the administration made a false police report to get back at her.
The woman works as an investigator for the prosecutor’s office.
She has testified three times before the federal grand jury that is hearing evidence against her boss, Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
Kaneshiro’s special assistant, Roger Lau, called Honolulu Police on Feb. 20, claiming employees heard the woman threaten to get a gun and shoot the administration.
Lau wanted a terroristic threatening case opened.
But the detective’s notes show the next day, on Feb. 21, one of those employees told him he did not have any recollection of the incident and, “did not remember any talk about a gun.”
A second employee told the detective that he never considered any comment the woman made was a threat, and never initiated any police action, despite Lau telling the detective this employee was the complainant.
Ken Lawson, an instructor at the University of Hawaii law school, says it looks like witness intimidation by Roger Lau.
“It says, we are bullies and we’re not going to allow anyone to take us down,” Lawson said. He added that it’s not surprising coming from the prosecutor’s office because they are known to retaliate.
“This is no different from anything they’ve done. Sooner or later you’d think they would stop,” Lawson said.
It took HPD just two weeks to close the case, with no evidence the woman made any threats.
She filed a retaliation complaint with the city’s Human Resources Office.
In a letter dated July 19, the director of Human Resources says investigator Ken Takemoto did not find evidence of retaliation by the prosecutor’s office.
Just weeks after he cleared the office of wrongdoing, Takemoto was offered a new job there.
“Did he not find that they violated the employment laws because he wanted to go there and work?" Attorney Megan Kau says Takemoto’s hiring warrants answers.
"When did they start this conversation, did they decide before he completed his investigation?” she said.
According to the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Brooks Baehr, the administration became aware of Mr. Takemoto because he was investigating their office.
“His months long investigation produced a very detailed report.” Baehr says Takemoto did not apply for a job there, but that the office sought him out after seeing the quality of his work.
“Mr. Takemoto’s comprehensive report was so impressive our office contacted him and asked if he would conduct investigations for the Prosecutor’s office and provide training to our investigators,”Baehr said.
Takemoto is working part-time on a three month contract.
“All this says is, you go ahead and complete this investigation to our satisfaction and we’ll reward you,” Lawson says even if that’s not what happened, it gives the appearance especially since the prosecutor’s office is under heavy fire from the feds.
Kaneshiro has been on paid leave since the beginning of the year after he finally admitted that weeks earlier, he received a target letter from the Department of Justice as part of their massive public corruption case.
At least one other employee has come forward to Hawaii News Now claiming she was retaliated against because she also testified against Kaneshiro at the federal grand jury.
“It boggles the mind why these people act this way, and why they abuse their positions, and why they think they can get away with it,” Attorney Victor Bakke says it’s also wrong that Takemoto is working alongside the woman who made the complaint.
That woman declined to comment for this report and asked that she not be named.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.