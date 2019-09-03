Extended hours of the Pali lead to happy, busy businesses in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While most people crave a day-off from labor on Labor Day, a lot of folks in Kailua were working hard -- and enjoying it.
In the heart of Kailua town patios packed with patrons and slippers shuffling down sidewalks were a welcome sight for local shop owners.
“We’re very happy about it,” said Kakay Tarvyd.
Inside Crepes No Ka Oi the breakfast rush lasted through lunch.
“Today was very busy. Our wait was about 20 to 25 minutes. Sometimes it was longer,” said Tarvyd.
She says the dramatic boost in business is directly related to the Pali Highway.
It’s one of Oahu’s most used roadways. And on Sunday the state expanded daytime access following months of emergency repair work to fix damage caused by rockslides.
Two-way traffic is now permitted on the Koolau route Sunday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
“The closure affected business for sure,” said Courtney Wright.
The manager of Island Bungalow Hawaii says all the out of the way detours discouraged tourists and frustrated locals forced to incorporate new routes into their daily commute.
According to drivers we talked to the Pali closure added a minimum of 15 minutes to the average commute. That’s five hours of extra drive time a month. And a total of 35 hours since the shutdown went into effect back in February.
“It’s a big deal especially when you’re trying to get where you want to go,” said driver Brandi Lorenzo.
Shops weren’t the only place experiencing an uptick in traffic.
Cars crept down clogged streets as drivers struggled to find parking. Something locals have complained about in the past but a scene long-awaited for small businesses desperate for a little relief.
“I’m so grateful,” said Wright. “And hopefully we’ll see a difference in the weeks to come.”
