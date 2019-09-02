35 young leaders in Hawaii selected for Pacific Century Fellows program

35 young leaders in Hawaii selected for Pacific Century Fellows program
(Image: Pacific Century Fellows/Facebook)
September 2, 2019 at 10:11 AM HST - Updated September 2 at 10:11 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-five young leaders from across the state have been selected for the 17th class of the Pacific Century Fellows program.

Founded in 1996 by former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann, the program competitively selects dozens of young leaders across a wide variety of industries to represent the diversity of Hawaii.

The members of this year’s group showed “strong intellectual and leadership abilities in the early and mid-stages of their careers and, most importantly, demonstrated the potential to make significant contributions to the islands in the future.”

During the next nine months, fellows will be able to connect with various leaders — both in Hawaii and throughout the Pacific — to cultivate an open exchange of ideas and knowledge.

“With our 17th class of Fellows, we continue to build on the cadre of nearly 475 bright and energetic alumni who will make contributions to the betterment of Hawaii and the Pacific region in the years to come,” Hannemann said, in a statement.

Here’s are the newest members:

Nicole Altman (38) Senior Counsel, Litigation, Kamehameha Schools

Brad Anderson (38) Senior Property Manager, Brookfield Properties

Emi Au (36) Senior Vice President, American Savings Bank

Jennifer Awakuni (32) Senior Manager of Community Integration, Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)

Tracy Camuso (39) Associate and Senior Planner, G70

Ben Dookchitra (40) Senior Vice President, Eagle Point Hotel Partners

Andy Downes (40) Senior Vice President, Bank of Hawaii

LtCol Bryon Edwards (41) Operations Officer, United States Marine Corps

Michael Foumai (31) Composer & Instructor, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Butch Alika Galdeira (37) Franchise Manager (Dunkin' Donuts/Subway), Aloha Petroleum

Jolyn Garidan-Prieto (33) Labor and Government Relations Specialist, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, Local 1463

Chris Goodin (37) Partner, Cades Schutte LLP

Kelii Gouveia (41) General Manager, Duke's Waikiki

Jared Higashi (32) Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs, Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association

Jamila Jarmon (36) In-House Counsel, Elemental Excelerator

Landon Kaneshiro (29) Vice President of Administration and Finance, Oahu Waste Services, Inc.

Dawn Kurisu (37) Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Parents and Children Together

Alexandra Langley (37) Deputy Chief, SE Asia Policy Division, US Indo-Pacific Command

Jenny Lemaota (38) Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Oahu Transit Services, Inc.

Christine Loui (38) Staff Development Coordinator, Sutter Health Kahi Mohala

Del Mochizuki (32) Controller, UHA Health Insurance

Drew Monahan (35) Vice President, First Hawaiian Bank

Jason Morgan (36) General Manager, Kahala Sportswear/Tori Richard

Lisa Nillos (43) Community Development Manager, Central Pacific Bank

Valerie Okimoto (43) Representative and Minority Whip, House of Representatives, State of Hawaii

Gaison Ontai (32) Director, Physician Contracts and Corporate Counsel, The Queen's Health Systems

Janice Pak (38) Chief Financial Officer, KUPU

Cayenne Pe`a (36) Principal and Co-founder, Alaka`i Development

Emalia Pietsch (34) Vice President, Colliers International

Raymond Sebastian (39) Supervisor of Case Resolution and Member Advocacy, Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)

Michael Shibata (36) Director of Real Estate, Lili`uokalani Trust

Wilson Unga (35) Deputy Prosecutor, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu

Agatha Viernes (39) Vice President, Bank of Hawaii

Dane Wicker (36) Chief of Staff & Committee Clerk, Ways and Means, Hawaii State Senate

Michael Young (36) Vice President, Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.