35 young leaders in Hawaii selected for Pacific Century Fellows program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-five young leaders from across the state have been selected for the 17th class of the Pacific Century Fellows program.
Founded in 1996 by former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann, the program competitively selects dozens of young leaders across a wide variety of industries to represent the diversity of Hawaii.
The members of this year’s group showed “strong intellectual and leadership abilities in the early and mid-stages of their careers and, most importantly, demonstrated the potential to make significant contributions to the islands in the future.”
During the next nine months, fellows will be able to connect with various leaders — both in Hawaii and throughout the Pacific — to cultivate an open exchange of ideas and knowledge.
“With our 17th class of Fellows, we continue to build on the cadre of nearly 475 bright and energetic alumni who will make contributions to the betterment of Hawaii and the Pacific region in the years to come,” Hannemann said, in a statement.
Here’s are the newest members:
Nicole Altman (38) Senior Counsel, Litigation, Kamehameha Schools
Brad Anderson (38) Senior Property Manager, Brookfield Properties
Emi Au (36) Senior Vice President, American Savings Bank
Jennifer Awakuni (32) Senior Manager of Community Integration, Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)
Tracy Camuso (39) Associate and Senior Planner, G70
Ben Dookchitra (40) Senior Vice President, Eagle Point Hotel Partners
Andy Downes (40) Senior Vice President, Bank of Hawaii
LtCol Bryon Edwards (41) Operations Officer, United States Marine Corps
Michael Foumai (31) Composer & Instructor, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Butch Alika Galdeira (37) Franchise Manager (Dunkin' Donuts/Subway), Aloha Petroleum
Jolyn Garidan-Prieto (33) Labor and Government Relations Specialist, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, Local 1463
Chris Goodin (37) Partner, Cades Schutte LLP
Kelii Gouveia (41) General Manager, Duke's Waikiki
Jared Higashi (32) Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs, Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association
Jamila Jarmon (36) In-House Counsel, Elemental Excelerator
Landon Kaneshiro (29) Vice President of Administration and Finance, Oahu Waste Services, Inc.
Dawn Kurisu (37) Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Parents and Children Together
Alexandra Langley (37) Deputy Chief, SE Asia Policy Division, US Indo-Pacific Command
Jenny Lemaota (38) Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Oahu Transit Services, Inc.
Christine Loui (38) Staff Development Coordinator, Sutter Health Kahi Mohala
Del Mochizuki (32) Controller, UHA Health Insurance
Drew Monahan (35) Vice President, First Hawaiian Bank
Jason Morgan (36) General Manager, Kahala Sportswear/Tori Richard
Lisa Nillos (43) Community Development Manager, Central Pacific Bank
Valerie Okimoto (43) Representative and Minority Whip, House of Representatives, State of Hawaii
Gaison Ontai (32) Director, Physician Contracts and Corporate Counsel, The Queen's Health Systems
Janice Pak (38) Chief Financial Officer, KUPU
Cayenne Pe`a (36) Principal and Co-founder, Alaka`i Development
Emalia Pietsch (34) Vice President, Colliers International
Raymond Sebastian (39) Supervisor of Case Resolution and Member Advocacy, Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)
Michael Shibata (36) Director of Real Estate, Lili`uokalani Trust
Wilson Unga (35) Deputy Prosecutor, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu
Agatha Viernes (39) Vice President, Bank of Hawaii
Dane Wicker (36) Chief of Staff & Committee Clerk, Ways and Means, Hawaii State Senate
Michael Young (36) Vice President, Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc.
