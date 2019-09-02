Tracking the first Hawaiian named storm of the season

Akoni is the first Hawaiian named storm of the season and it is located about 800 miles to our SE. It will remain on a south track as we head into the next 5 days. the main impacts will be stronger trade winds and bigger surf. Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected to persist through this weekend. Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. The relatively strong trade winds may also carry a few brief showers over to some leeward sections of the smaller islands. Additional clouds and showers will be found over some leeward areas of the Big Island during the afternoon and evening hours.