Suspect sought following shooting in Makaha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder in Makaha late Sunday.
Police sources said a man and boy got into an argument in the area around 11:30 p.m.
The man left, then came back in a vehicle and apparently fired a gun, sources said.
The boy was hit in the pinky and the suspect took off.
The boy is expected to recover from his injury.
Police closed Kili Drive from Farrington Highway during the investigation.
This story will be updated.
