Hundreds rescued in waters off Waikiki during roughwater swim race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 350 people had to be rescued during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim race on Monday morning, Ocean Safety officials said.
Multiple agencies — including the Honolulu Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Emergency Medical Services, Ocean Safety and the Outrigger Canoe Club — responded around 9:45 a.m. to assist with the rescues.
Ocean Safety officials said the issue was primarily due to the change in tide — not surf.
The rescues took place as hundreds participated in the annual roughwater swim.
This story will be updated.
