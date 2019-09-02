Hundreds rescued in waters off Waikiki during roughwater swim race

Hundreds were rescued in waters off Waikiki Beach (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 2, 2019 at 11:44 AM HST - Updated September 2 at 12:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 350 people had to be rescued during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim race on Monday morning, Ocean Safety officials said.

Multiple agencies — including the Honolulu Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Emergency Medical Services, Ocean Safety and the Outrigger Canoe Club — responded around 9:45 a.m. to assist with the rescues.

Ocean Safety officials said the issue was primarily due to the change in tide — not surf.

The rescues took place as hundreds participated in the annual roughwater swim.

