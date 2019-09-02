Forecast: Hot, humid again after a weekend of record-breaking temps

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will focus showers across windward slopes of Oahu and Kauai, while spotty showers linger over the Kona slopes of the Big Island.
A typical trade wind rainfall pattern is in store from Labor Day through the week, and light to moderate trades will pick up a notch by late in the week.
The only complicating factor will be the upper trough that will linger near or north of the state through Thursday. This feature will send periods of high clouds over the islands and will likely trigger spotty showers over the leeward slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. It could also briefly enhance any pockets of moisture that move through on the trade wind flow.
A small north swell will lower gradually tonight and Monday.
A new small north-northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday night, peak Tuesday, then lower gradually Wednesday and Thursday. A series of small southerly swells can be expected through Thursday, with a slightly larger southerly swell expected Friday through Sunday.
