Feeling the heat as we head into the holiday weekend

August in a nutshell: There were only 4 days within this month that we experienced below average or right at average temps. The rest of the days were well above average and close to record temperatures. The average temp was 90.7. On Saturday, it was the hottest day of the month for Honolulu reaching blazing hot temperatures in the afternoon. Honolulu was 95 but feeling closer to triple digits. Today in Honolulu it was slightly cooler hitting 93 but still feeling like 97. Lihue hit a new record.... 89 but feeling like the mid-90s. Kahului tied a record- reaching 95 today!