Feeling the heat as we head into the holiday weekend

August in a nutshell: There were only 4 days within this month that we experienced below average or right at average temps. The rest of the days were well above average and close to record temperatures. The average temp was 90.7. On Saturday, it was the hottest day of the month for Honolulu reaching blazing hot temperatures in the afternoon. Honolulu was 95 but feeling closer to triple digits. Today in Honolulu it was slightly cooler hitting 93 but still feeling like 97. Lihue hit a new record.... 89 but feeling like the mid-90s. Kahului tied a record- reaching 95 today!
We are tracking a plume of deep tropical moisture that could provide enough moisture and instability for brief heavy downpours. Enhanced tropical moisture spreading westward across the area will bring humid conditions and spotty heavy showers this weekend. The trade winds will strengthen slightly and drier air will spread over the state from Labor Day into mid-week. On and off flood advisories have been popping up over Hawaii Island and Maui due to the isolated thunderstorms. Kauai may see this activity increase for them tonight into tomorrow.
Let’s talk surf! Small long-period southwest swells will hold through the rest of the weekend. This will keep surf heights near the seasonal average today before easing Sunday. Southeast facing shores may see a slight increase in surf Monday night through the middle of next week as a small southeast swell moves through. A south- southwest swell will be possible through the second half of next week.
A moderate north swell will continue through the weekend with its peak expected on Sunday. A small north-northwest swell will generate small surf along north and west facing shores beginning Tuesday.
Stay tuned.
