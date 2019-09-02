Minor leaguer Chace Numata, of Pearl City, dies after skateboarding accident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detroit Tigers minor league catcher and Pearl City native Chace Numata died after a skateboarding accident, the team confirmed on Monday.
He was 27 years old.
The Detroit Tigers posted a statement on Twitter that said the team was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chace Numata, who was a catcher for our Double A affiliate in Erie.”
“He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond,” the post said.
His family also issued a statement, saying, “Everyone who was around Chace knew there was never a stranger in the room when he was there.”
“It didn’t matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. His smile was contagious, unrelenting, and never ending, while his personality could light up any environment he would be in.”
Numata played for the Detroit Tigers minor league team, the Erie Seawolves.
According to authorities in Erie, Pa., Numata suffered a head injury in the accident on Aug. 30.
Numata played in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees minor-league systems before signing with the Tigers this winter.
He played 71 games with the Seawolves and six games with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
This story will be updated.
