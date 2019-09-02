Brush fire breaks out in Kahului, MFD responding

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Thick smoke was seen throughout Kahului as Maui firefighters battled a brush fire Sunday.
The fire was located in the area of Pulehu Road near Hookele Street, Hansen Road and Hana Highway.
MFD officials said multiple ground units were on scene along with Air 1. Road closures in the area were reported.
Road closures included Pulehu Road from Hookele to Omaopio Road; Hansen Road entirely from Maui Veterans Highway to Hana Highway.
It’s unknown how many acres have burned so far.
The community is asked to avoid the area. No evacuations have been ordered.
This story will be updated.
