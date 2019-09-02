‘Bows capture Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i volleyball team (3-0) steamrolled past No. 13 Washington, upsetting the Huskies in four sets, 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16 to capture the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.
To nobody’s surprise Junior outside hitter Joliie Rasmussen was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.
She led the Rainbow Wahine with her first double-double of the season, on Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Rasmussen recorded her third consecutive game with a match-high 19 kills while also coming up with 10 digs.
It is the first time Hawai’i has captured the Rainbow Wahine Classic since 2013. It is also the first time since 2015 that the Rainbow Wahine have started the season at 3-0.
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig, played much beyond her years in key moments of the match. Hellvig hammered down 11 kills, with four blocks and five digs in the win over the Huskies.
The 'Bows also notched their third straight double-digit block night of the year as a team.
Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams were impenetrable, as they put on a blocking clinic, posting nine blocks apiece, while UH’s combo setting duo of Bailey Choy and Norene Iosia combined for 44 assists.
Hawai’i will next host the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The tournament will run from Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday Sept. 8. Coming to Honolulu will be Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver.
Following the Wahine’s victory in tonight’s Classic, the All-Tournament Team was announced, see below:
