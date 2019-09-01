Week 5 Saturday night scores and highlights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The #5 Kahuku Red Raiders delivered a statement victory on the North Shore with a 35 -7 win over the #4 Campbell Sabers, in a huge Division I showdown.
Red Raiders Junior running back Zealand Matagi could not be stopped, rushing for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Kahuku amassed 446 yards of total offense in the win, while the Sabers mustered just one rushing yard.
The #10 Damien Monarchs defeated California’s St. Thomas More at Farrington High School 56-14.
Monarchs running back Chance “Kama” Maghinay Santos ran for 113 yards on 11 carries while slotback ‘Amo’ Sulu recorded a pair of touchdowns while racking up 141 receiving yards.
Damien moves to 4-0 on the season.
The Kaimuki Bulldogs continued their strong start to the season with a 61-7 trouncing of Waialua.
Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Maiava tossed for 269 yards through the air to go along with 5 touchdowns.
Kaimuki’s offense amassed 593 total yards while Waialua wasn’t able to muster over 100.
Hawaii Prep Academy dominated Kohala 45-6.
Senior corner back Javan Perez had a pair of pick-six touchdowns. Hawaii Prep Academy now moves to 2-0 on the season.
Keaau defeated Waiakea 52-14.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.