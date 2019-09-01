Wahine victorious over St.John in second consecutive 5 set win

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Wahine volleyball team (2-0) earned their second consecutive five-set win over a scrappy St. John’s team on Day two of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.
Hawai’i defeated the Red Storm, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The match was tightly contested throughout the evening with the teams combining for 48 ties and 26 lead changes in the five sets.
Outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen once again led the way, the Oregon transfer tallied 19 kills while freshman pin hitter Hanna Hellvig added 15.
Amber Igiede led UH with a match-high eight blocks, nearly tallying a double-double with nine kills, in addition to a dig and an assist.
The setting duo of senior returner Norene Iosia and Utah transfer Bailey Choy combined for 46 total assists. Iosia tallied her second-straight double-double with 26 assists and 12 digs, while Choy dished out 20 assists with an ace and eight digs.
Hawai’i will conclude the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 4:45 p.m. Hawai’i will be vying for its first Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic title since 2013 as it takes on No. 13 Washington.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.