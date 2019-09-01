Ursua makes 53-man roster in Seattle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior Wide Receiver John Ursua has officially made his first NFL roster.
After leading the nation in touchdown catches last season, the Seattle Seahawks traded a 2020 pick for the seventh-round spot to select Ursua earlier this year.
Ursua was primarily used in the slot position throughout Seahawks training camp and the NFL preseason.
The Seahawks will kickoff their regular season Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former UH safety Trayvon Henderson was among the players released by the Cincinnati Bengals today.
