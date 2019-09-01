Tua and the Tide roll in 42-3 trounce of Blue Devils

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa’s 2019 Heisman campaign got off to a good start in the Crimson Tide’s season opening win against the Duke Blue Devils.
Alabama dominated the game from start to finish in a 42-3 blowout, in which each position group on the field for the Crimson Tide looked superior to their opponent.
Tagovailoa, completed 26 of his 31 passing attempts for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Tua’s younger brother Taulia also saw game action late into the second half, as the brothers shared a special moment on the sidelines after a Crimson Tide touchdown.
Alabama improved to 1-0 with the win over Duke this afternoon.
The Crimson Tide are set to host New Mexico State in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.
