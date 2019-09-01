Punahou shuts out Long Beach Poly 45-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend, Hawai’i high school football featured a host of mainland teams taking on the islands very best.
The Punahou Buff and Blue traveled to the Golden State for a prime-time matchup against perennial power Long Beach Poly.
Although the game was featured as a contest between top prep teams from Hawai’i and California, when it was all said and done, a 'contest’ would be the last adjective people would use to describe it.
Punahou dominated the game from start to finish winning 45-0 in the final game of the California Classic triple-header at Moorpark High.
The Buff and Blue move to 5-0 on the season and will get a week off before playing Waianae at Aloha stadium on Sept. 14.
