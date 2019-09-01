Pedestal fan sparks a fire at a Salt Lake apartment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Firefighter say a fire at a Salt Lake apartment was accidentally caused by a pedestal fan Saturday morning.
Authorities say it happened around 9 a.m. on the third floor of a 5-story apartment building on Ala Ilima Street.
A neighbor helped to contain the fire using a hose from a hose cabinet before fire crews arrived on scene. The fire was fully extinguished just before 9:30 a.m.
The person who lived there was not home at the time.
HFD said the fire was contained to one unit on the third floor.
Damage was estimated at $40,000 to the unit and its contents. No injuries were reported.
