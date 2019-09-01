New hours for Pali Highway begin as emergency repairs near completion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Sunday marks the start of new hours for the Pali Highway.
As repair work to the route advances, the state has decided to open it to drivers Sundays through Fridays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will remain closed Saturdays and overnight.
The DOT said the the emergency repairs are nearing completion, and one lane closures may be necessary, however at least one lane will remain open in both directions during the daytime hours.
“Crews have been working around the clock to get the work completed and deliver more access to the public as quickly and safely as possible in order for daily routines to return to normal,” Gov. Ige said.
Contractors have been performing slope stabilization work following heavy rains that forced the closure of the Pali earlier this year.
A tunnel structure to protect drivers from rockfalls has also been built.
