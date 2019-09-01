Kauai veteran who fought in WWII awarded a top honor from France

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kauai man who fought with the 442nd during WWII received France’s highest honor Saturday.
Ikito ‘Ike’ Muraoka was presented with the French Legion of Honor medal this weekend at his nursing home in Puhi.
Muraoka was wounded during combat in Italy 75 years ago. He was also a medic with the ‘Go For Broke’ 100th battalion that was sent to France to save about 200 Texas soldiers who were trapped.
Muraoka’s regiment lost about 800 men in the process.
“This is also our moral obligation to continue to perpetuate his legacy, his courage and bravery for many generations,” Honorary Consul of France Guillaume Maman said.
After the war, Muraoka came back to Kauai, raised a family, and worked at the Kauai Police Department.
He will celebrate his 98th birthday in October.
