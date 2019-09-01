Jury delivers verdict in case of a deadly 2016 McCully game room shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man on trial for manslaughter for a deadly 2016 McCully shooting has been found guilty.
A jury delivered the verdict Friday for Nathaniel Foster. He killed 24-year-old Kioco Melson at an illegal game room.
Foster was 26 when he fired several shots that left Melson dead. Police said the two were arguing about money.
In high school, Melson was a member of the McKinley football team. On the night of the shooting, he died at the scene with gunshots to his chest and stomach.
Foster had a long criminal record which included arrests for theft, driving under the influence and domestic violence.
He was also found guilty of firearms offenses. His sentencing is set for November.
