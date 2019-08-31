Humid conditions will linger for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak front between the high and the islands will keep trade winds lighter than usual. Enhanced tropical moisture spreading westward across the area will bring humid conditions and spotty heavy showers this weekend. The trade winds will strengthen slightly and drier air will spread over the state from Labor Day into mid-week. Another area of enhanced tropical moisture may move over the area starting Thursday.
Small long-period southwest swells will hold through the rest of the weekend. This will keep surf heights near the seasonal average today before easing Sunday. Southeast facing shores may see a slight increase in surf Monday night through the middle of next week as a small southeast swell moves through. A south- southwest swell will be possible through the second half of next week.
A moderate north swell will continue through the weekend with its peak expected on Sunday. A small north-northwest swell will generate small surf along north and west facing shores beginning Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.