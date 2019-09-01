Central East Maui baseball team to be honored in community celebration

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The successful run of the Central East Maui youth baseball team will be celebrated by the community next week.
On Friday, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino announced plans for a community celebration on Sept. 6. He invited everyone to join in on an afternoon of festivities on the front of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.
The team shined on the national stage in the Little League World Series earlier this month. Although they didn’t snag the international title, they earned respect after securing regional and national championship wins.
"I welcome everyone to come out to celebrate with these players," Mayor Victorino said. "We're honoring all these teams, players and coaches who've taken Maui to the next level in national competition."
The free event starts at 4:30 p.m. Mayor Victorino will present certificates to the players and coaches. Hot dogs, light refreshments and shave iced will be provided.
Following the gathering, a parade and march will take place. It’s expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. at the County Building. The route continues toward Waihee on South High Street and will continue on Main Street. The group will turn onto Market Street and proceed to the main stage area for Wailuku First Friday.
“This celebration is Maui County’s way of saying ‘thank you’ for the memories, for their discipline, hard work and commitment. We have fallen in love with these players, and they have brought honor and joy to the people of Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said.
