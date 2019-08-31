Week 5 scores from around the state

By Kainoa Carlson | August 31, 2019 at 12:11 AM HST - Updated August 31 at 12:11 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week five of Hawaii high school football wrapped up around the state and a huge matchup in the Division I between #13 Moanalua and #11 Leilehua highlighted Friday night’s action.

Menehune quarterback AJ Javar dazzled under the ‘Friday Night Lights’ tossing three touchdowns in a 24-20 Moanalua win.

Senior wide receiver Jansen York hauled in 162 yards through the air as the Menehune remain unbeaten in the 2019 season, moving to 3-0.

The Kapolei Hurricanes took downed California’s Downey on Oahu’s west-side, 31-28.

The Hurricanes are now 3-2 on the 2019 season and will next host the Farrington Governors on Sept. 6.

On the Big Island Hilo throttled Kealakehe 51-21.

Viking quarterback Kyan Miyasato was surgical, completing 12 of his 15 passing attempts for 431 yards and four touchdowns.

In other Big Island action Konawaena was shutout by Honoka’a 60-0, behind four touchdowns by Wildcats quarterback Kainoa Jones.

Over on the Garden Isle Kapa’a defeated Waimea 41-0 as the Warriors offense racked up 433 yards of total offense. Much of the production came on the ground as Kapa’a running back Baba Na-o racked up 159 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

Over on the Valley Isle Kamehameha Maui took down Maui high 31-8.

KS-Maui now improves to 2-1 on the season.

