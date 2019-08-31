Trojans down Liberty Patriots 34-22, defend home field

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mililani Trojans remained undefeated in 2019 with a come from behind victory over the second ranked team in Neveda.
Mililani hosted Liberty high school in a marquee matchup of top teams as part of the Aloha Football Classic.
The Trojans overcame a two touchdown deficit to defeat the Patriots 34-22 at Mililani high school.
Trojans Junior quarterback Brendyn Agbayani threw for 193 yards, completing 11 of 20 passes and two scores, while senior wide receiver Kanoa Gibson had a monster game with 145 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Trojans move to 4-0 on the season and will play on the road against Waianae on Sept. 7.
