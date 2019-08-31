Realtor offers to buy back controversial domestic violence safe house

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The safe house for domestic violence victims officially changes hands this weekend, from the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, to the City.
The 20-unit, Makiki building has been plagued by controversy from the beginning and now, the realtor who sold the complex, is offering to buy it back.
Politically connected realtor Donna Walden sold the property for 5-point-5 million in 2015, her company made about a million dollar profit in about a year in the quick turn.
“Donna has special empathy for people who have been abused, especially women who have been abused. It happened to her daughter."
Real estate in the Makiki area has consistently gone up and one of Walden’s attorneys, William McCorriston, says she would be willing to pay current, fair market value.
But Councilman Tommy Waters says the property is not for sale.
“We put a lot of money and effort into this, it really should be used for victims of domestic violence.”
Waters authored a resolution for the property to continue as a shelter, but it would be managed by advocates for victims instead of the prosecutor’s office.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, remains on paid leave as federal prosecutors target him in the public corruption scandal. The safe house real estate deal is part of the FBI case.
The city council passed the resolution but there’s no timeline on when victims will be able to move in or which advocacy group will take over management.
“Why would we sell it?" asked Waters, "It’s refurbished, it’s ready to go, lets start moving people in, that’s what it’s intended for.”
