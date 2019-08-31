Rainbow Wahine top #21 USD in season opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened the 2019 season in style.
The Wahine scored a five-set victory over #21 University of San Diego at the Stan Sheriff Center Friday night.
The Rainbow Wahine captured the first set, before falling in sets two and three, before recovering to take the final pair of frames, winning the fifth and final set 15-10.
The Wahine relied heavily on junior Oregon transfer outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen.
Rasmussen made the most of her hitting opportunities, leading the way with 19 kills, while hitting well over .300.
Starring in her first match in Manoa, Brooke Van Sickle notched 12 kills, while adding 14 digs, and two assists to go along with an ace.
Senior setter Norene Iosia tallied 30 assists on the evening while, Utah graduate transfer Bailey Choy had 24,
The 'Bows will next take on St. Johns at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday Sept. 1 in the next round of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine classic.
