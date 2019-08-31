Police impersonators targeting Hawaii residents in sophisticated new scam

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii police departments are warning residents about a sophisticated new scam that includes police impersonators.
The Honolulu and Kauai police departments said they’ve gotten several reports in recent days from residents targeted in the scam.
In one case, a Honolulu police impersonator left a message for a woman saying she had two outstanding warrants. When the woman called the caller’s number back the recording appeared to be an HPD number and the scammer demanded $1,800 in cash to resolve the warrants.
HPD Capt. David Chang said if you get a call from a scammer, report it immediately to police or CrimeStoppers.
“We’ve got to remind the public that HPD will never ask the public for personal information, financial information, or payments over the phone,” he said. “Also the Hawaii State Judiciary will not initiate contact with jurors over the phone. All notifications will be via mail.”
Impersonating a law enforcement officer in the second-degree is a misdemeanor. Violators face up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.