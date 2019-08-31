LIST: What’s open and closed for Labor Day

By HNN Staff | August 30, 2019 at 2:18 PM HST - Updated August 30 at 2:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got plans for the Labor Day weekend?

If you’re planning to be out and about, all on-street parking will be free except for meters on Kalakaua along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai, however, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Here is the rest of the holiday schedule for city operations:

  • All emergency services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Trash will be collected and transfer stations will be open.
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • Satellite city halls will be closed along with the Neal Blaisdell Center box office and city-sponsored farmers markets.

