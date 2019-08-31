LIST: What’s open and closed for Labor Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got plans for the Labor Day weekend?
If you’re planning to be out and about, all on-street parking will be free except for meters on Kalakaua along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
Parking will be restricted in Lanikai, however, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Here is the rest of the holiday schedule for city operations:
- All emergency services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Trash will be collected and transfer stations will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- Satellite city halls will be closed along with the Neal Blaisdell Center box office and city-sponsored farmers markets.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.