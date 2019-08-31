Honolulu police don’t have to hide their ink when they’re in uniform anymore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers can once again show their ink.
Under a new policy, officers don’t have to cover up non-offensive tattoos visible from the neck down.
The policy reverses rules put in place several years ago that officials said at the time were created “to project a more professional image.”
Under that policy, officers had to cover body art with clothes or make-up.
“It took awhile for our members to adjust to that policy and it was hard, you know, the guys are working in long sleeves with the vest because they have to cover up their arms. You know weather like this, they are suffering out there," said SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu.
The law enforcement union says the changes will help in recruiting efforts. SHOPO says many potential officers were turned away because of the old policy.
