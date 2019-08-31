7 Hawaii Red Cross volunteers deploy to help communities in Hurricane Dorian’s path

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven American Red Cross volunteers from Hawaii are flying to the Sunshine State to help those who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Five of the volunteers are from Oahu, one is from the Big Island, and one is from Kauai.
Among the volunteers: John Decker, who was in the Marine Corps for more than 40 years. He is heading out to Georgia on Sunday and was told that he will be there two to three weeks.
He’s prepared to travel to the hardest hit areas.
“The main thing is the psychological aspect of all of these people that are displaced," he said.
"They don’t know if their houses are gone or maybe they’ve lost their pets so it’s part of red cross is to provide shelter and comfort.”
Coralie Matayoshi, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, said the nonprofit has been watching the monster storm closely.
“A call for help went out about a week ago to try to see if we could be of assistance," she said. "So they’re bringing everything from bedding to mosquito repellent, sunscreen, shoes of course and medications as well.”
Matayoshi says nationwide there are about 600 Red Cross volunteers being deployed along with 20 emergency response vehicles and about 60 trailers filled with emergency supplies.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.