Crusaders top Bishop Gorman 31-19 in battle of prep giants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The St. Louis Crusaders proved on Saturday night that they aren’t just one of the best teams in the state of Hawaii, but the country.
The Crusaders cruised to a 31-19 victory over the #16 nationally ranked Bishop Gorman Gaels from Neveda, in a prime time matchup at Aloha Stadium as part of the Aloha football Classic.
Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura dazzled, as he tossed for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while senior receiver Koali Nishigaya hauled 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.
The Crusaders extended their winning streak to 29 games, and currently are ranked #10 in MaxPreps national high school rankings.
After this signature win over the Gaels the Crusader will now look to climb into the top five.
