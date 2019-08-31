City considers charging Bikeshare Hawaii for spaces used for Biki stations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it’s helped the Biki Bikeshare program become what it is today, and now it wants its cut.
A proposed bill would require Bikeshare Hawaii to pay to lease the spaces Biki docking stations currently sit on.
The city says it gave the company free use of the spaces in good faith as Bikeshare Hawaii is a non-profit company, but the city argues they’re contracted with a for-profit company “Secure Bike Share Hawaii LLC.”
Bikeshare Hawaii says if the resolution passes, they could be forced to remove the stations that are on city property -- roughly 85 percent of them. The non-profit has come out in strong opposition of the resolution.
Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced the resolution. It will be taken up next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.