Body recovered off Hawaii Island’s Kamilo Point

KA’U, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A body was pulled from the waters off Kamilo Point on Hawaii Island Friday night.
Hawaii County Fire officials say they were called out to the scene just before 10 p.m.
County rescuers along with U.S. Coast Guard crews responded. They said due to the rough terrain near the remote shoreline, response time stretched to two hours.
Upon their arrival, crews spotted a dive light about 20 yards from shore. It was later confirmed that the light detached from the swimmer, and rescuers were unable to locate the individual.
The search continued just and just before dawn, a rescue chopper located and recovered the body, which was then transferred to the Na’alehu Police Station.
Details on the identity and gender of the body were unavailable.
This story will be updated.
