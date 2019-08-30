Jury finds driver guilty of negligent homicide in fatal hit-and-run that rocked community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three years after Kaulana Werner was fatally struck while crossing Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, throwing the community into mourning, the woman on trial for hitting him and fleeing the scene was found guilty Thursday of negligent homicide.
After deliberating for just two and half hours, jurors also found Myisha Armitage guilty of fleeing the scene of a accident.
The verdict comes a day after Armitage admitted on the stand that she was speeding and “blacked out” on the day of the crash ― April 24, 2016.
Armitage also told jurors she doesn’t remember hitting Werner, who was 19 when he died.
She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing, set for Nov. 1. In the meantime, she remains free on bond.
Werner’s father, Ed, and the rest of his family was in the court for the verdict.
When asked what they wanted to say to the Armitage family, Ed Werner said, “It was her dad who came and poured his heart out to me. I was grateful for that.”
Armitage and her attorney declined to comment.
Werner’s case has generated significant attention because of his family, who refused to let his death become just another statistic.
They often organize sign-waving events along Farrington Highway — warning drivers to slow down and be more aware of pedestrians — while also advocating for harsher penalties for intoxicated drivers.
Their efforts led to “Kaulana’s Bill,” which went into effect last July and authorizes the courts to extend prison terms for offenders convicted of first-degree negligent homicide.
The new sentencing guidelines do not apply in this case.
Police said Armitage was drunk and and cutting in and out of traffic when she slammed into Werner, who was crossing the highway near his Nanakuli home.
His father testified at trial that he held his son as he died, and tried to give him CPR.
“He just looked at me. And then he closed his eyes, and he was gone,” he said.
Jurors also heard from officer who investigated the accident scene and said he found pieces of Armitage’s BMW strewn across a large debris field.
Armitage’s defense attorney, meanwhile, tried to argue that someone else was at fault for the crash.
