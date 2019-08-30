Wahine win thriller 1-0, in Overtime against Neveda

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Wahine soccer team captured its first win of the 2019 season with walk-off goal in overtime.
The Wahine knocked off Nevada 1-0 in extra time, in their second consecutive overtime match.
It was in the 96th minute when UH Sophomore forward Darlenn Tokunaga fired a ball from the right side of the box into freshman midfielder Kelci Sumida who headed it into the right side of the net for the victory.
Throughout the afternoon UH had its chances accounting for 18 shots, including 13 on goal, along with five corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata was lights-out for the 'Bow recording her first shutout of the season and her ninth all-time.
UH will next host Sacramento State at Saturday Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. for the second of three matches in the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational.
