Sunrise Open House: Moanalua Gardens, Enchanted Lake, McCully-Moiliili

First up, a place rarely available in Moanalua Gardens.
Large, 10,000-square-foot lot with separate bedroom-bath downstairs. Upgraded with solar panels and freshly painted exterior. The interior needs your personal touches and TLC.
Welcome home to Enchanted Lake.
Quaint boutiques, cute coffee shops and fantastic restaurants make this neighborhood highly sought after.
This unique home features three bedrooms, two baths, and dining room, as well two family rooms to kick back and enjoy the island lifestyle.
Relax on the front porch and take in the mountain views, terraced landscaping, and mature fruit and flower trees.
Perfect for entertaining. And Kailua Beach is just minutes away.
Live in luxury in this one-of-a-kind three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence!
Secured elevator access leads you to your own private foyer and opens up to a spacious floor plan with high ceilings.
This exclusive model unit features high-end appliances and includes three side-by-side parking stalls large enough to fit up to six cars.
It also comes with an extra storage unit.
