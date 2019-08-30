Pearl City native Chase Numata hospitalized in Detroit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detroit Tigers minor-league catcher and Pearl City native Chase Numata is in a hospital in Erie, Pa., suffering from what is believed to be a head injury.
Numata was injured early Friday morning in an apparent skateboarding accident.
Numata currently plays for the Detroit Tigers minor league team the Erie Seawolves.
According to local authorities, officers were called to the first block of East Fourth Street in downtown Detroit, and responded to a report of a man down on the ground, and found Numata.
Numata, played in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees minor-league systems before signing with the Tigers this winter.
He played 71 games with the Seawolves and six games with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
The Detroit Tigers and Seawolves organizations released the following statement below:
Details to Numata’s current physical condition haven’t been released at this time.
This story will be updated.
