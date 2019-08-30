Park service gears up for long-awaited reopening of USS Arizona Memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service is gearing up for this weekend’s reopening of the USS Arizona Memorial.
The long-awaited reopening will take place Sunday at 7 a.m. ― just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
The memorial has been closed since May after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. More than $2 million was put into the renovation project.
The Park Service says it’s ready to welcome back visitors to the somber site.
“It is a great honor to share the stories of the men of the USS Arizona, and all of those who served, suffered and sacrificed on Oahu on December 7, 1941," said Pearl Harbor National Memorial acting Superintendent Steve Mietz, in a news release.
“That is the cornerstone of our mission here, and restoration of public access to this iconic place is critical as we continue to tell their stories and honor their memory.”
