Need a new passport? USPS is hosting a ‘passport fair’ in Kapolei
By HNN Staff | August 30, 2019 at 6:14 AM HST - Updated August 30 at 6:14 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents now have another option if they want to apply for a passport or simply learn more about how to get one.

On Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service will hold a “passport fair” in Kapolei — which is convenient for Leeward Oahu residents who previously had to drive to Honolulu to apply for a passport.

The event will take place at Ka Makana Alii Shopping Center starting at 10 a.m.

Officials say this is a rare opportunity to submit passport applications — or ask questions about the application process — on a weekend without having to drive too far.

Advance registration is required, though. It can be done so online.

