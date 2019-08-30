Need a new passport? USPS is hosting a ‘passport fair’ in Kapolei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents now have another option if they want to apply for a passport or simply learn more about how to get one.
On Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service will hold a “passport fair” in Kapolei — which is convenient for Leeward Oahu residents who previously had to drive to Honolulu to apply for a passport.
The event will take place at Ka Makana Alii Shopping Center starting at 10 a.m.
Officials say this is a rare opportunity to submit passport applications — or ask questions about the application process — on a weekend without having to drive too far.
Advance registration is required, though. It can be done so online.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.