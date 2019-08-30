Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man died late Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island police said.
The man was identified as Jordan Seth Powell, of Kailua-Kona.
Police said just before 9 p.m., the motorcycle was heading north on Alii Drive when it overtook a car on the shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle then lost control and struck a parking sign and rock embankment, ejecting the motorcyclist.
Authorities said they believe the motorcyclist was speeding.
He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
This is the 15th traffic death of the year compared to 21 at the same time last year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.