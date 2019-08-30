Man critically injured after being struck by car while crossing Nimitz Hwy.

Man critically injured after being struck by car while crossing Nimitz Hwy.
Honolulu police are investigating a critical pedestrian crash in Kalihi. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 30, 2019 at 4:54 AM HST - Updated August 30 at 4:54 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash that left a man in critical condition early Friday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was crossing Nimitz Highway near Ohohia Street in Kalihi around 1:15 a.m.

That’s when a car that was traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway struck the pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Though authorities say alcohol may be a factor, they do not believe drugs were involved. Speed was also ruled out.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.