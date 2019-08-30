Man critically injured after being struck by car while crossing Nimitz Hwy.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash that left a man in critical condition early Friday.
According to police, a 37-year-old man was crossing Nimitz Highway near Ohohia Street in Kalihi around 1:15 a.m.
That’s when a car that was traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway struck the pedestrian.
Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.
Though authorities say alcohol may be a factor, they do not believe drugs were involved. Speed was also ruled out.
Police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
