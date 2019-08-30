Man convicted in motorist’s gruesome death sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man convicted in the gruesome death of a man in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The case stems from a 2016 incident, in which Brandon Reis fired a gun at 36-year-old Kyen Knowles on Waterhouse Street in Kalihi.
Prosecutors say Knowles jumped out of his moving vehicle to escape the bullet and then was crushed to death under his own car.
Reis walked over to the victim, looked at him and left. The man later died.
Reis was convicted in 2018 of attempted murder and firearms charges.
