Hula Bowl set for return to Hawaii in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an 11-year hiatus -- the Hula Bowl is returning to Aloha Stadium next year.
Ealier today, the Aloha Stadium Authority unanimously voted on the post season all-star football game returning to the islands.
The Hula Bowl traditionally featured some of the best college football players in the country.
The details of the game are still being finalized including the exact date.
The last Hula Bowl was played at Aloha Stadium back in 2008.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.