Hot humid conditions hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle trades, along with localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will hold into the holiday weekend. Showers will be limited and focused mainly windward and mauka overnight. A disturbance to our east will approach the islands on Friday, bringing an increase in showers and uncomfortable humidity for the weekend. Drier air and locally breezy trades are expected to return by Labor Day.