Hot humid conditions hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle trades, along with localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will hold into the holiday weekend. Showers will be limited and focused mainly windward and mauka overnight. A disturbance to our east will approach the islands on Friday, bringing an increase in showers and uncomfortable humidity for the weekend. Drier air and locally breezy trades are expected to return by Labor Day.
The current small long-period southwest swell will be reinforced with another small swell from the south-southwest Friday, and will hold into the weekend. A small north swell is expected over the weekend with its peak likely on Sunday.
