Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in purple to raise awareness about drug abuse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in purple Thursday night to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he hopes to bring awareness to drug overdoses and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.
“The opioid epidemic is destroying lives, devastating families and ripping the heart and soul out of our communities,” Caldwell said.
“Mayors across the country are standing up and taking action to prevent more of these overdose deaths from occurring. All of us ― government, nonprofits and citizens ― need to work together to make a positive difference.”
The city noted that the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center is a resource for those suffering from drug abuse and their families.
The center offers:
- Free and confidential HIV and HCV rapid testing
- Case management, counseling and support for those living with HIV/AIDS
- Testing and care for those living with Hepatitis
- Street-based wound care
- One-for-one needle exchange and education on proper use and disposal
- Advocacy, understanding and care for transgender individuals
- Referral program to divert low-level offenders into social services
- Multi-step program for those who want to quit smoking
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.