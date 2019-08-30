Halemaumau’s new pond could change dramatically, monitoring it is important to public safety

These photos show the growth of the water pond in Halema‘uma‘u over a period of two weeks. On August 7, the main pond was about 15 meters (yards) wide and separated from two smaller ponds; by the next day, the water level has risen enough that all three ponds were joined. On August 23, the single elongate pond was about 35 meters wide and about 80 meters long—and still growing. USGS photos by D. Swanson.