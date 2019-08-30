Halemaumau’s new pond could change dramatically, monitoring it is important to public safety

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following last year’s historic eruption, activity on Kilauea has been status quo for many months with one exception, the growing greenish-yellow pond at the bottom of Halemaumau.
The water is forming more than 2,000 feet down in the crater, which is too far away for scientists to observe from the rim, but overflights and cameras are giving them a clear view.
One thing researchers are monitoring is the pond’s depth, which still has the potential to change dramatically.
Day to day gains in the pond dimensions are subtle.
Researchers say, the rate at which the water is rising is estimated to be less than one meter per week.
“We are not really sure what the evolution will be,” said Tina Neal, the Scientist in Charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Neal said prevailing models show that the pond is connected to the local ground water system.
That’s import when trying to determine how big the pond will get and what type of potential risk the water poses if it ever mixes with magma.
If the pond is being fed by the ground water system that means it could rise to the same height as the water table.
Neal gave an example of the “Keller Well,” which is about a half mile south of Halemaumau, the water there is 70 meters higher than the pond’s present depth.
If ground water feeds the pond and it rises to be at equal level with the well, “one possibility is that the pond could grow to more than 200 feet deep,” Neal explained.
Researchers are also looking into how rainwater is impacting the pond's water level.
The U.S. Geological Survey said, chemical analyses of the water could definitively identify its source, but obtaining a sample from the pond is logistically challenging.
The USGS reports that at times the pond’s surface appears agitated
Bubbles and ripples observed could be due to escaping gases rising through the water from below, the water being hot enough to boil, or perhaps, a combination of the two.
Recent thermal images show that the water surface temperature is about 160 degrees Fahrenheit, much hotter than the surrounding rocky debris on the crater floor.
Water had never been seen in Halemaumau since written observations of Kilauea began nearly 200 years ago.
Officials say, the possibility of water in the crater has also renewed hazard concerns that arose during the 2018 volcanic events, namely that explosive eruptions can result when magma and water meet.
The pond depth and extent of the saturated zone beneath the crater have important implications concerning potential hazards at the summit.
If magma rises through a thin layer of water, the water would have little effect on an eruption, according to researchers.
But with more water, the outcome depends on how quickly magma rises through and mixes with the water and in what proportions.
The USGS said, one part magma to three parts water can lead to very violent explosions because there is enough thermal energy in the 2100°F magma to flash vaporize the water and fragment the magma simultaneously.
Slow-rising magma would likely evaporate the water and simply erupt as a lava flow at the surface.
However, if magma rises rapidly through a thick layer of water, the magma-water interaction could result in an explosive eruption, although officials said under the current conditions it probably would not be powerful enough to pose a significant threat to public safety.
This potential hazard is why HVO scientists are using all the tools and techniques in their monitoring network to watch for changes within Kilauea, looking for any sign that magma is moving toward the surface in addition to tracking the water pond.
The good news is that, although magma is slowly returning to the summit at present, researchers said Kilauea monitoring data show no indication of an impending eruption, and it could be years before magma makes its way to the surface.
