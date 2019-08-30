‘Gluten free’ sausages sold in Hawaii recalled because they have wheat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California company is recalling nearly 4,400 pounds of pork sausage products sold in Hawaii because they were mislabeled as “gluten free."
Hawaiian Sausage Company’s “Sweet Filipino Longanisa” were shipped to stores across the islands.
The recalled products were sold from March 8 to July 31, and were labeled as “gluten free” even though wheat was listed as an ingredient.
Some people are allergic to wheat so it has to be properly labeled in food.
The affected lot codes in the recall bear lot codes: 09067, 09081, 09088, 09113, 09130, 09148, 09156, 09163, 09170, 09179, 09193 or 09212.
The mislabeling was discovered following a complaint. The USDA said there have been no confirmed adverse reactions to the product.
Consumers are asked to check their refrigerators and freezers for the sausages and discard them. Anyone who ask questions, should reach out to Heatherfield Foods.
